The Sechelt Downtown Business Association would like to thank the Sunshine Coast Regional District for the expanded bus service. Under the old schedule, it was very difficult to arrive to work on time in Sechelt on transit for a 9am shift. Now a bus will arrive in Sechelt at 8:21 (Route 1 – Roberts Creek), 8:53 (Route 2 – West Sechelt), 8:25 (Route 4 – Halfmoon Bay) or 8:49 (Route 90 – Gibsons).

Additionally, Route 90 buses arrive in Sechelt at 9:15, 9:49, 10:21, and 10:54. All these times are convenient for employees to arrive at work on the hour or on the half hour. With these and other changes to the schedule, it has never been easier to take transit to work.

We would like to encourage everyone working in Downtown Sechelt to try taking the bus with this new schedule beginning Oct 10. Parking can be limited at times in Downtown Sechelt, and every person taking the bus is one more car removed from our Downtown.

Matt McLean, Sechelt Downtown Business Association