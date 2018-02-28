Tapworks expansion approved

At its Feb. 20 meeting, Town of Gibsons councillors voted to support Gibsons Tapworks’ application to the Liquor Control and Licensing Branch (LCLB) for a licence amendment, and also issued a development permit for a rooftop patio at the craft brewery at 537 Cruice Lane.

Before making the decision, the town requested feedback on the liquor licence application by notifying residents and businesses within 100 metres of Tapworks and advertising in the newspaper. They received 63 letters in support of the application and three letters opposed.

“This is a really good example of earning social license,” said Councilor Jeremy Valeriote. “This group has… gone above and beyond in terms of generating support by being good community members.”

Councilor Charlene SanJenko also expressed her support, but added: “I’m not going to say that I’m totally jumping up and down about the 9 am to midnight [hours] seven days a week. I trust that the leadership of your group to monitor that and continue to build that community support.”

And Mayor Wayne Rowe noted: “It’s been a very successful venture from what I can see up to this point and I hope that it will continue to operate in the same respectful manner that it has.”

Tapworks’ owners hope to have their rooftop patio open by early summer.

Donna McMahon