Tax explained

(Re “Tax fills tourism group’s coffers”, the Local, Nov.9)

I write this letter to offer further clarity around Sunshine Coast Tourism’s income and the MRDT (Municipal and Regional District Tax) funding that we have received. In your article, you write “Even without a full year of MRDT revenues, income grew from $158,080 in 2016 to $694,397 in 2017.”

The two-per-cent MRDT was implemented in August of 2016 and after one year of collection has brought us approximately $265,000. The significant increase of $536,000 in income you are reporting is a combination of the tax and matched funding amounts we receive from Destination BC from their Cooperative Marketing Program, and for the BC Ale Trail project which Sunshine Coast Tourism manages.

Yes, we have seen an increase in income because of the two-per cent MRDT, but not at the levels which the article implies.

Paul Kamon, excutive director,

Sunshine Coast Tourism