Terracing under way at Armours Beach

Work is under way on improvements to Armours Beach in Gibsons, in the hope they will be completed in time for the swimming season. The steep approach to the beach is being terraced, new washrooms installed, new benches and picnic tables and new parking. The Gibsons Rotary Club contributed $30,000 to the work. Donna McMahon photo
Related Articles
Coast homeless count takes place April 23
April 3, 2018
Live/work project proposed for upper Gibsons
April 3, 2018
Sechelt debates height and density of projects
April 3, 2018
Fool’s Run hits the road Sunday
April 3, 2018
Constables taking on cancer fundraisers
April 3, 2018