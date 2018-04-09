Monday, 9 April 2018
Terracing under way at Armours Beach

Work is under way  on improvements to Armours Beach in Gibsons, in the hope they will be completed in time for the swimming season. The steep approach to the beach is being terraced, new washrooms installed, new benches and picnic tables and new parking. The Gibsons Rotary Club contributed $30,000 to the work.  Donna McMahon photo

