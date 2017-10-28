That spooky time of year

Candy is what probably comes to a child’s mind with the mention of Halloween, but preparing for trick-or-treaters usually involves a pumpkin, which of course is a vegetable. These pumpkins were carved into Jack-o’-lanterns at Quality Farms on Pratt Rd. Oct. 21, at a food bank fund raising event sponsored by The Coast Team real estate agents. On Halloween night, there are events for kids at a couple of malls (Trail Bay and Sunnycrest – check afternoon times) and the museum. But with Halloween on a Tuesday this year, most of the adult costume action is on the weekend with lots of dances and parties, and even a costume golf tournament. See “events” here. Donna McMahon photo