That’s our water

(Re “Gibsons objects to drilling”, the Local, Nov. 9)

I am hereby calling on all Gibsonites to stand up together in protest to the SCRD’s terrible plan to drill a hole in the ground on their land near our border to see if they can find some water. Why, sure enough, that is our water. We can’t afford to give up any of that water, what with all the needs of strangers and their boats at our spanking brand new hotel – convening center – condo – marina – boat wash. We need to protect our water and our way of life.

That’s why we all agreed to dig a big whole right next the aquifer, remember?

Alan Donenfeld, Gibsons