The best plan ever

(Addressed to Sechelt council and copied to the Local)

Is this for real? You voted NO to the best development proposal to ever come to the Sunshine Coast, and you actually said you did not want it. I am shocked and in disbelief.

The main developers and investors in SSC Properties are residents of the Sunshine Coast. They went out of their way to create a plan that meets the needs of our community. Indeed, I was hoping to be one of the first to move to the site. But you seem to prefer a golf course we don’t need, along with housing for only the rich, and little or no public waterfront access. Are you for real?

You would have us believe that politics was not involved? Yet from the very beginning, you and your bureaucrats have ‘nit picked’ this project to death, and tied it up into bureaucratic knots.

Finally you now have found a new director of planning who, likely with help of some ‘political coaching’ , dug up enough so-called concerns and “risks” that gave you a feeble justification to turn down this great project, that has so much public support. You claim that you are doing what is best for the community, “you didn’t get what you want from the developer”, yet you are denying the community the right to have a say at a public hearing. What are you afraid of? Kudos to Darnelda Siegers for standing up for public input and voting “yes”, and shame on the rest of you.

It is time to get rid of the “do-nothing” mayor and council, and streamline the ultimate bureaucracy you have created. It is time to get things done.

Fred Stark, Halfmoon Bay