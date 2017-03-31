A lifeline for residents of the Sunshine Coast

The business of healthcare is a work in progress in the community hospital that is a life line for residents on the Sunshine Coast. The $5-million renovation and technical up-grade to the 53-year old ambulatory care wing at Sechelt Hospital is moving ahead on schedule expected to be completed by next year. The renovation, engineered to accommodate future growth will give patients more privacy and create better spaces to service them. Michelle Stanton is the Manager of Acute Services. “There will be an infusion of technology allowing better sharing of patient information across Vancouver Coastal Health and extensive use of Tele-Health methods for medical appointments with specialists. It will improve patient outcomes.”

Healthcare has a supporting partner on the Sunshine Coast. The Sechelt Hospital Foundation is contributing $815,000 for new equipment, technology and furnishings, improving and enhancing capacity for day care procedures in Ambulatory Care. When the new $44.5-million hospital wing and tower was under construction in 2010, the foundation raised $1.2-million for equipment and furnishings. Foundation chair Gerry Latham says, “ the generous Sunshine Coast community has enabled the hospital to perform 3,500 mammograms a year, 16,000 ER visits and 5,300 CT scans.” Since its inception in 1995 the Foundation has raised $14.5 million to fund targeted priorities.

The foundation of giving and caring for the health of others started years ago on the Coast. Retired surgeon, Dr. Eric Paetkau was one of the Coast’s early permanent physicians. In 1959 he came for two weeks and stayed for life. Along with partner Dr. Al Swan and three other doctors, they were dentists, vets, medical doctors and surgeons. “We did a lot of good work saving people. They trusted us.” Paetkau wrote a book on the history of health care here. They routinely provided trauma care, everything from logging accidents to plane crashes injuries, cases that are transported via Air Ambulance today to major hospitals in Vancouver. “Even today, I run into people who tell me, you saved my life.”

Injuries and illnesses in the early days before 1875 were unconventional. People with common colds were wrapped in a blanket and steamed. Cuts were treated with pine tar pitch, skin infections were rubbed with skunk cabbage. Stroke patients were brought to Porpoise Bay and immersed in a tub of mud. The locals of the day believed the mud had special healing properties.

In his book, Dr. Paetkau states, outbreaks of smallpox in 1862 and 1893 and measles in 1898 created medical trauma and death in First Nations villages. The first medical health officer, Dr. Forbes came to the area in 1888. He traveled by canoe to patients along the coast between Britannia Beach and Egmont. The first hospital in the region servicing 800 iron ore miners was set up on Texada Island.

Dr. Fred Inglis was the first permanent doctor on the Coast. He built Stonehurst in Gibsons, it was his home and clinic. He travelled on horseback and later on motorcycle to administer care to patients as far away as Egmont. Inglis befriended J.S. Wordsworth and his family, who for a time lived with him in Stonehurst. Wordsworth is credited with helping found the CCF party which later became the NDP.

In those early years, starting in 1904, Paetkau says, the Columbia Coast Mission (CCM) boats funded by the Anglican Church, sailed in and out of communities from Rivers Inlet to Gibsons bringing spiritual and medical help to people in need in logging camps and small communities. “They had a doctor, occasionally a dentist and a preacher on board. They married and buried people and lectured on the evils of drinking and smoking.” At one point, perhaps a precursor to Medicare, they offered a prepaid health plan to residents. One dollar a month for a single person and a $1.50 for a family.

CCM built the first full service hospital on the Sunshine Coast, St. Mary’s in Pender Harbour in 1930. There was no 911 in those days. When a red sheet was hung from the hospital balcony it was an urgent signal, the doctor was needed. 252 residents signed a petition and raised $3,000 to fund the hospital construction. Their benevolent actions kick started a number of Ladies Auxiliaries on the Sunshine Coast. The Sunshine Coast Healthcare Auxiliary, through its Thrift Store in Sechelt and Gift Shop in the Hospital, raises nearly $500,000 a year.

In 1960, the Sechelt First Nations Band offered land for a new hospital for one dollar with no strings attached. Built for $886,330, it opened four years later. Local taxpayers through the Auxiliary contributed $327,767, more than a third of the cost. In 1978 St. Mary’s was named one of the 10 best small hospitals in Canada. In 2015, the name was changed to Sechelt Hospital.

Recently, the Hospital Foundation committed $600,000. for a health clinic in Gibsons. The money will fund furnishings and equipment, consolidated public health, home and community care in the clinic and build an audiology booth for children with hearing disorders. Jane Macdonald, Executive Director of the Foundation states “We have also committed $55,000. to fund a Clinical Services review of the Mental Health and Addiction services, focused on current and future needs and best practices to serve these needs. It is a larger issue in our community than most people believe.”

The GP for Me program launched to attract doctors to the Coast has been an overwhelming success. Residents are now in the enviable and highly unusual position of being able to find a family physician if they need a doctor.

Foundation House, funded by the Sechelt Hospital Foundation, provides accommodation for visiting doctors and healthcare professionals who are here providing care to residents of the Sunshine Coast on a temporary basis. The dedicated Hospital Foundation volunteer Board works closely with the 600 health workers on the Sunshine Coast including 50 doctors and 200 nurses.

Sechelt Hospital, with support from the Sechelt Hospital Foundation, is a lifeline helping provide residents on the Sunshine Coast with the best health care available in an environment where health resources across the country are in short supply.

– Brian Coxford