The Kinder Morgan threat

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says oil pipelines have no place in BC’s Great Bear Rainforest. Opponents of the approved Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion to the west coast and the cancelled Energy East pipeline to the east coast argue pipelines and tankers don’t belong in any coastal areas. Research led by the Raincoast Conservation Foundation confirms the threat to marine mammals in BC waters from a seven-fold increase in tanker traffic is considerable.

After examining potential impacts of a 15,000-cubic-metre oil spill in BC waters on 21 marine mammals, researchers concluded most individuals would be at risk and a few local populations wouldn’t survive. Baleen whales, for example, are highly susceptible to ingesting oil because they breathe through blowholes, filter and eat food from the ocean surface and rely on invertebrate prey.

Resident and transient killer whales, sea otters and Steller sea lions were most likely to see a drop in population levels from an oil spill. Killer whales are especially vulnerable because of their small populations, low reproductive rates, dietary specialization, long lives and complex social structure. The 76 southern resident killer whales off the BC coast, Canada’s most endangered marine mammal, are particularly threatened by oil spills.

If Trans Mountain’s Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion proceeds and an oil spill occurs, the study estimates it would affect between 22 and 80 per cent of these whales’ critical Salish Sea habitat.

Following the 1989 “Exxon Valdez” disaster in Prince William Sound, a unique pod of north coast orcas vanished forever. Nine of the 22 whales died and remaining pod members didn’t produce any living offspring.

No technology will adequately clean most oil spills, especially diluted bitumen. Unlike conventional crude, bitumen can sink if spilled in water, according to a 2016 study by the National Academy of Sciences.

An Oil Tanker Moratorium Act before Parliament recognizes that BC’s north coast ecosystems and local economies must be protected from oil spill risks. BC’s new government will argue in its case against the Kinder Morgan pipeline that the federal government failed to evaluate the project’s risks to the marine environment — a breach of its obligation to consider the national interest.

It’s certainly not in the interests of any marine mammal, especially endangered ones, to add more shipping traffic or increase oil spill risks — nor is it in keeping with our Paris Agreement commitments to shift away from fossil fuels. Let’s hope that the Kinder Morgan project goes the way of the Energy East pipeline.

David Suzuk