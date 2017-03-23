The little store that could

How modest Claytons Grocery grew into Trail Bay Mall

I needed groceries on the day more than 20 years ago that I moved to the Sunshine Coast, so Claytons was one of the first Sechelt businesses I ever walked into. And as many people likely do on their initial visits, I couldn’t help but notice the collection of big black and white photos mounted above the store’s cashier area, some depicting scenes from a place also named Claytons, but in other times, and some from very long ago.

So, who were the Claytons, I wondered, and what’s their story?

It turns out that the first of the clan-to-be to settle in Sechelt, Edric Clayton, came nearly100 years ago, in 1919. But Edric might never have made a home in the small village on Georgia Strait had it not been for the prior arrival of the Whitakers. Emigrating from England, and having made a first stop in San Francisco, Alfred Whitaker brought his family here in 1895, when this country was less than 30 years old.

It was one of Alfred Whitaker’s sons, the very ambitious Bert, who would soon buy up all the property between what is now Shornecliff Avenue and Wharf Avenue, and from the Strait up to Sechelt Inlet. Bert Whitaker then founded a trading post, set up a logging camp, and ran a supply and passenger boat between the Coast and Vancouver before he eventually sold everything, the land and all the enterprises, to the Union Steamship Company.

Enter the Claytons. Just after the end of the First World War, Bert’s cousin—Edric—moved up from Vancouver to manage Bert’s (and later, the steamship company’s) big general store on the waterfront. Edric and his wife, Florrie, would have four children here: Margaret, Phyllis, Richard (Dick), and John. The family lived in a small house at the corner of Trail Ave. and Cowrie St., at the site of what is now Trail Bay Sports.

In 1949, Edric took his decades of retail experience and left the steamship company’s general store so he and Florrie could open their own retail food outlet next to their home. Clayton’s Grocery was intended to be a small family business that might provide the couple some retirement income. But business boomed from the get-go and just kept growing.

Edric and Florrie’s relatively modest enterprise would eventually become the sprawling, four-building shopping centre we know now. The mastermind was eldest son, Dick, who, in his own way picked up where his father’s cousin, Bert Whitaker, left off.

“If you’re wondering who the visionary is, it’s Dick Clayton,” said Dick’s son, Neil Clayton, now Claytons president and general manager, during a recent interview with some members of the family.

“When Edric died [in 1965], we only had that small store on the other side of Trail Avenue,” Neil said. “But other than that, the commercial land was acquired in stages, and mostly after Edric died.”

The store went through a series of makeovers and re-brandings, then moved down the block, with the mall slowly getting built around it, and over time became the mini-empire that still thrives in the heart of Sechelt nearly 70 years after it began.

Neil’s cousin Bruce Morris, son of Phyllis (Clayton) Morris, is president of another of the family’s companies, Trail Bay Properties. He echoes Neil’s view of the family’s business history.

“Dick is really the entrepreneur,” Morris said. “He is the one who got this thing going.”

And he kept it going, through a series of property acquisitions over the years that steadily expanded the family holdings into a 50-store shopping complex.

“They were small visions, a little at a time,” Dick, who turns 85 this year, added modestly. “Five different times we’ve acquired property to enlarge the [mall] area.”

Dick’s younger brother, John, became an accountant but also went into business in 1973 when he opened Trail Bay Sports on the site of the original Clayton homestead. John sold the business a few years ago, but the family business still owns the property.

Edric Clayton did have the foresight back in the day to buy other acreage up the road when the opportunity arose. Known as the Clayton Family Lands, the West Sechelt properties are now the site of housing developments and the proposed seniors’ residence, Wesbrooke by the Sea.

These days, some of Edric’s great-grandchildren are employed at the grocery store, marking the fourth generation to work there. Studies show that fewer than 12 per cent of family businesses remain successful through to even a third generation. Nearly 100 years later, and thanks to vision and good management, Edric and Florrie’s little-store-that-could has bucked the odds.

– Rik Jespersen