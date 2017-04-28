Crowd packs RC Hall for candidates meeting

A standing-room-only crowd packed Roberts Creek Hall on April 21 to hear political candidates answer questions at a “green issues” forum hosted by the Sunshine Coast Conservation Association. Kim Darwin (Green), Nicholas Simons (NDP) and Mathew Wilson (Liberal) fielded questions from the conservation association and from the floor. (Cascadia Party candidate Rueben Richards did not attend.)

The crowd was generally polite, though Wilson drew some heckling when he strayed into the issue of long term care.

Here is a synopsis of the answers to one question from the floor: In the wake of the Mount Polley Mine disaster – in which a tailings pond failed and spilled mining waste into Polley Lake in 2014 – how do the candidates propose to put real teeth in regulation and accountability of industry?

Nicholas Simons:

“The current government has made a promise not to increase any regulations, in fact they’ve got a quota of how many regulations they want to get rid of. And that’s really taking the teeth out of the public’s ability to oversee issues. The owners of the Mount Polley Mine were also major donors to the Liberal Party and I think that that also plays into the suspicion that the public rightly has about the power of the corporate interests superseding the power of the public. We’ll [the NDP] obviously reinvest in the important oversight process that government should rightly have. It shouldn’t be up to the companies to do their self-policing. I don’t pull myself over when I speed.”

Mathew Wilson:

“If you look at some of the work that we’ve [the Liberal government] done on the Water Protection Act, for example, to put in place regulation and consequences for the impact to our environment, those are the kind of practices that we will put in place. I worked for a while with Transport Canada on commercial aviation. We moved nationally to a self-regulated model. We’ve done it successfully, and so it shows that you can do it. But it doesn’t fit for every place and for every industry. We’ve got to strike that right balance between industry being able to operate and government being able to regulate. We’re looking at key areas where we can reduce regulation and red tape to allow sectors to operate more effectively but in areas like mining and heavy industry where the impact is significant for communities, we’re not doing that.”

Kim Darwin:

"It is the government's job to sustainably manage our resources. I'm going to give you the straight goods right out of the [Green Party] platform. We'll re-establish the integrity of the environment assessment process and establish clear criteria for decisions that fully factor in sustainability and the cumulative impacts. We'll establish a natural resource commissioner who will lead a natural resource board responsible for establishing sustainable harvest and extraction levels and reporting on the state of BC's environment and natural assets. We'll also rebuild the scientific and technical capacity of the BC public services. And we'll reform the governance of the oil and gas sector to remove conflicting interests within the oil and gas commission, which presently exists."