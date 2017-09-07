Three rescued from Sechelt Inlet waters

Three adults were rescued from the waters in Sechelt Inlet Monday night after their cries for help were heard by multiple residents.

At approximately 8:45 pm, calls began to flood in to 911 reporting male and female voices screaming for help from the middle of the Sechelt Inlet between West Sechelt and Sandyhook.

Sunshine Coast RCMP, Search and Rescue and a local resident assisted in the search. A West Sechelt resident offered his boat to assist police and they were able to rescue one of three adult women in the water while Search and Rescue rescued the other two. One of the rescued women told police that there had been two women, two men and a one- year-old child in the boat when its engine had broken down. One of the women had jumped into the water and then the other woman jumped in to try and bring her back. As the boat began to drift away, a male passenger also jumped into the water to try and help get the two women back to the boat. Somehow the boat with the child and her father drifted away, leaving the three in the water calling for help.

Search and Rescue helicopter and police continued to search the Inlet for the boat which was ultimately located on the shoreline. The remaining passengers were also subsequently found safe and uninjured at their residence at approximately 11:30 pm.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of this incident which ended with no injuries.

Peter Forster from Royal Canadian Search and Rescue was on their boat the “Louis McPhee,” which rescued two of the people in the water. Forster reiterated that personal flotation devices for each person on a vessel are a requirement for all boaters. Forster also advised some type of night-signalling device such as flares or flashlights and a communication device such as bullhorn, cell phone or even a whistle can assist in rescuers narrowing down the search area to reach boaters in distress.

Submitted by RCMP