(Re “Search for more water continues”, the Local, Oct. 26)

Here we go again. Another report. Wait. Be patient. We know the problem. We have a lot of major building projects on the books that will need water. Etc. Etc. Etc. No, sorry SCRD, the time for reports and waiting is over. The time for action is here. Let’s get on with it.

Russ Crossley, Gibsons