Wednesday, 1 November 2017
Time for action

Time for action

Posted by: The Local Weekly November 1, 2017

(Addressed to MP Pam Goldsmith-Jones and copied to the Local)

Thank you for your statement on the harm done to wild salmon by water-based fish farms and the need to have them relocated and be land-based. I thought your statement was well prepared and presented.

So, what action can we expect to initiate closure of the farms that are close to the sockeye salmon migration routes?  I fear the Norwegian owners will attempt every kind of delaying tactic while continuing to contaminate.

I realize there are many other pressing matters to deal with but let’s get a time limit on closing these farms. We need to be particularly concerned about the risks to persons at those farms that are currently under occupation by indigenous people in whose territory farms are located without their permission.

John Roper, Gibsons

