Time to consult

(Addressed to Health Minister Adrian Dix and copied to the Local)

I am concerned that the public will come up short if Public/Private Paternership is the route the NDP government takes to “solve” our shortage of long term care beds.

We understand that the Ministry of Health is meeting with VCH and Trellis to come up with a contract that will be acceptable to Trellis and keep the construction costs off the government’s books. I would like to remind you that 10,000 people signed the petition which our coalition delivered to the Health minister in March, they clearly did not want to see seniors intermediate care in the hands of the private sector. And they were angry that decisions were made behind closed doors and in secret.

VCH recently met with staff working in Shorncliffe and Totem Lodge. They were told that a facility will be built, VCH is not waiting for OCP approvals and the land issues are up to Trellis. It is a matter of public record that Trellis has approached the Town of Gibsons which has responded favourably to the facility being located on the land known as the Christenson property. While VCH has not commented except to say they are “doing their due diligence” this is not an acceptable solution to the thousands of citizens living in Sechelt, Halfmoon Bay and Pender Harbour.

VCH also said that the renovations to the second floor of the original hospital would start soon. When completed this will create a 13-bed overflow unit, if the funds can be found to operate it.

During the meeting staff were brought up to date on the additions to health care infrastructure and the resources that are being put into the community including more nurses and home care workers. This initiative is needed and appreciated.

It is time our newly formed ministry consulted with the people of the Sunshine Coast rather than trying to make a deal with the players from another time who thought they knew what was best for us.

Michelle Chapman, Roberts Creek