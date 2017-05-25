Time to smile

At the recent meeting of the Seniors Planning Table with leaders from Vancouver Coastal Health, I notified those present that on April 28 the Lions Housing Society had without warning sent all tenants of Block E at Greenecourt in Sechelt a letter cancelling the meal service. I can now report that the meal service at Greenecourt will continue without interruption, with the support of the community, the tenants and their relatives, the current contractor (who had originally given notice), and several agencies, and with the blessing of the housing society board (to be confirmed June 5). Discussions around the structure of the oversight group, and the allocation of contributions, are ongoing, but to the minds of the tenants’ working group, key elements have fallen into place. There is unanimous agreement that the service is too valuable to lose.

The new meal program will be more affordable than the present one, thanks to subsidies. It will be designed to be reliably sustainable at its current level of provision, and has the potential to be the anchor for substantial expansion beyond the one building of Block E. Who knows, we may one day see genuine affordable supported housing take form at Greenecourt, a housing type that is not simply scarce but completely absent on the Coast.

The recent council meeting in Sechelt opened with proclamations. The first one, before Seniors Week, is Intergenerational Day. It is described as requiring no planning, no funding, only encouragement to all citizens to smile at someone from a different generation, with hope that there will be a smile in return. So smile, everyone.

Sue Jackel, Sechelt