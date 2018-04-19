Too much development

Housing has exploded in Sechelt area. Hundreds (perhaps thousands?) of new condos have been approved and built in the last 10 years. And the Sechelt water system is not coping. Oxygen-producing trees are being sacrificed for condos, subdivisions, schools, ballparks, roads, businesses, and infrastructures are over-challenged.

And, quality of life in Sechelt is under attack. In the middle of residential areas in central Sechelt is a mine; an operation pounding noise and spewing sand-particle fallout 7am-11pm most days.

And, on the waterfront below the mine is a three-airline airport operation; planes taking off from dawn to dusk seven days a week. Metropolitan areas normally do not propose and approve housing developments in the middle of an airport or at the foot of an expanding mine operation.

Nina Haedrich, Sechelt