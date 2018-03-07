Tools taken in break-in

On Feb. 7, at approximately 10pm, a break and enter occurred at the Rona store in Madeira Park, which resulted in several thousand dollars worth of tools being stolen (Milwaukee, Dewalt, Makita).

The suspects who were captured by security cameras were well disguised. Suspects are believed to be male, one with a medium build approximately 5’10” to 5″11 and the second 5’7″ to 5’9″.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white or light-colored sedan. The vehicle appears to be a late 90s model Toyota (possible Tercel or Corolla). It is a four-door, with a distinct light-coloured “B” pillar between the driver’s window and the rear passenger window.

Anyone with information about this crime are asked to call the RCMP at 604-885-2266 or Crimestoppers 1-800-222-8477. File number SC 2018-837. Submitted by RCMP