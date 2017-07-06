Totem pole preservation work completed

It has been nine years since the totem pole, which stands in front of the Sunshine Coast Regional District (SCRD) building at 1975 Field Road in Wilson Creek, was erected, and it was in need of preservation.

The preservation work, which began in mid-June included cleaning and the application of a fresh coat of green, yellow, black and red paint, highlighting the pole’s features.

The 25-foot pole was placed outside the building in 2008 in recognition of the joint management agreement between the Sechelt Nation and the SCRD to protect and mutually watch over the Chapman Creek and Gray Creek watersheds. The watersheds provide the Sunshine Coast with the majority of its drinking water needs.

The pole was carved by Sechelt Nation master carver, Anthony Paul. The pole is dedicated to Gilbert Joe, a relative of Anthony Paul’s wife, who was very involved in the environmental protection of the watershed.

Each figure on the totem is symbolic of protection, strength, friendship and unity and our combined strength as a community.

At the base of the pole a grizzly bear protects the Sechelt Nation territory from a land point of view. The eagle which is above the grizzly bear protects the territory from the sky. Their combined power and strength watches over the territories. The human figure sitting at the top of the pole hanging on to the ears of the eagle is a watchman making sure that everything is right within the Sechelt Nation territory. The frog between the eagle and the grizzly represents friendship and unity, the unity that the Sechelt Nation has with the surrounding communities. The eagle’s wings are semi wrapped around the frog which protects the unity within the Sechelt Nation and the surrounding community.

The preservation work on the totem pole took place to help mark the SCRD’s 50th anniversary.

