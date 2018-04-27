Totem pole unveiled at Gibsons Elementary

The “Chekwelhp story pole” was unveiled April 19 at Gibsons Elementary, but it was hardly a mystery: from the time the school opened over three years ago, the carving of the old-growth cedar log from Mount Elphinstone was a regular feature, with participation of students and parents. After finishing the pole in North Vancouver, carver Wes Nahanee (Chiaxten) and Skwxwú7mesh elders participated in the unveiling ceremony. The pole tells the creation story of Chekwelhp, a village just north of present-day Gibsons, and features two brothers with a sea lion in the middle. The stories are usually oral, but a group of Skwxwú7mesh knowledge-keepers are working on a written version that will be posted at the school. The unveiling ceremony involved formally transferring the keeping of the pole to students and staff, and it ended with the elementary students accepting the responsibility by “wolf howling” in unison.

Donna McMahon photos