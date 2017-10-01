Toy Run brings out biker Santa

Yes, it’s still September, but there was Santa rolling down Hwy. 101 on a Harley followed by elves on 67 motorcycles Sept. 24. It was the annual Michelle Hull Memorial toy run, named for one of the women who started the tradition 26 years ago. They gathered at the Blackfish Pub in Gibsons and rode to the Lighthouse Pub in Sechelt for lunch. They contributed a quantity of food that was taken to the food bank, a pile of toys which were donated to the SC Community Services Society, and $577 in cash that was split between the two organizations. Santa in this photo was identified only as “Dave from Powell River”, and we are told he was wearing a helmet under his hat. So why is Santa doing this in September? Because it’s still good motorcycling weather, and many bikers drop the insurance on their bikes when October arrives. Donna McMahon photo