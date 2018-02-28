Trades training offered

School District No. 46, in partnership with Vancouver Island University (VIU) and the Industry Training Authority (ITA – www.itabc.ca), offers students the ability to begin training in a certified trade while still in secondary school.

We are currently taking applications for the following trades: auto service technician, carpenter and professional cook. Eligible students are from grades 10 through 12 and now include students in the year after graduation.

Parent information sessions will take place March 7 at Chatelech Secondary School library at 7pm and on March 8 at Elphinstone Secondary School library at 7pm.

For more information please contact Cathy Gordon, School District No. 46 career coordinator at 604-740-2738 or cgordon@sd46.bc.ca.

