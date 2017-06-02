Transit expansion back on track

Transit expansion plans are back on track after Sunshine Coast Regional District directors voted on May 25 to approve the operating agreements with BC Transit that are required to implement service expansion.

Area B Director Garry Nohr, who voted against approving the agreements on May 18, stated that he had wanted a Sechelt Indian Government District (SIGD) representative to be at the table before the board made such a significant decision.

SIGD representative Keith Julius supported the transit expansion.

“With everything that’s happening to Mother Earth, the only thing we can do now is to slow things down. This is a part of slowing things down. When it comes to this transit issue, I fully agree with trying to get as many cars off the road as we possibly can. I fully support people riding their bikes and we need to make the roads as safe as we possibly can.”

Town of Gibsons Councillor Jeremy Valeriote reported that he had taken the bus to the meeting and was happy to see that it was almost full. “I suspect that we’re on the verge of a traffic issue on the coast and I don’t know that the Ministry of Highways is going to come and build us a new highway any time soon, so I think we need to start looking at solutions,” said Valeriote.

He felt that the additional taxation was justified. “For $25 per household you can have a functional transit service that people can use to get to and from work and tie in with ferries.”

Although Nohr supported the transit service expansion, he urged the board to lobby the provincial government for better transportation funding for rural areas. “It isn’t affordable at this point because of the rules of BC Transit,” said Nohr. “We’ve got to do some advocating to try and balance that cost.”

Directors voted five to two in favour of the transit agreements, with Area F director Ian Winn and District of Sechelt councillor Doug Wright opposed.

The committee also directed staff to report back on funding options for transit, including a comparison with funding models used elsewhere in the province.

Nohr once again raised his concerns about the apportionment of transit costs between the SCRD areas, and Area F director Ian Winn also reiterated that residents of Keats and Gambier Island may be taxed for a service do not receive.

In a later email, Nohr expanded on the apportionment issue. “Three of the areas with the highest assessment costs are paying for a good portion of the busing with very little service. Compared to others it doesn’t seem equal or fair. I feel it should be looked at.”

