Trellis care home project leaves Sechelt for Gibsons

The Town of Gibsons has reached an agreement that may see a new residential care facility built on Shaw Road adjacent to Christenson Village.

“When Trellis Seniors Services Ltd. approached us about this property,” said Mayor Wayne Rowe, “we carefully considered several factors, including the immediate need for long term care on the Coast as expressed by both Vancouver Coastal Health and the physicians; the potential for over 150 jobs in the area such as care workers, trades and businesses; and support for the Town’s tax base. Equally important was honouring the wishes of the Christenson family who dedicated this location for seniors care. Our Official Community Plan recognizes this dedication and zoning had been put in place accordingly, so we foresee an efficient and timely permitting process.”

Construction could commence by late fall 2017 and according to Trellis, would take approximately 16 months to complete.

Mayor and Council see the Trellis addition to Gibsons as creating a cluster of important and much-needed health services for the Coast, which also promotes economic development and achieves affordable housing. It will be a modern purpose-built care facility and will augment the current long-term care options offered at Christenson Village and the Kiwanis Village Care Home.

Mayor and Council are committed to working with Trellis to ensure affordable housing is part of the development to both support and sustain the workers, and to address a significant concern of our Town and the Sunshine Coast.

