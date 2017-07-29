Trellis/Silverstone: The opponents’ view

Having failed to win approval for a private long-term care centre in West Sechelt, Trellis Senior Services has now struck a deal with council for the Town of Gibsons to build the facility there. As the group spearheading opposition to the Silverstone project, Protect Public Health Care – Sunshine Coast (PPHC) has raised a number of concerns about privatization and the lack of transparency surrounding this project. The move to Gibsons in no way addresses these objections, and in fact creates additional problems.

The matter of location is a secondary issue. From the outset, our primary concern has been with the inherent deficiencies of the project and the fact that local stakeholders have being excluded from decisions that will permanently affect our community.

If this project were to go ahead, the Coast would lose the option of publicly owned long-term care, the superiority of which has been confirmed by a large body of peer-evaluated research. Furthermore, the project would do nothing to ease the chronic bed shortage in either long-term or acute care.

All the workers at Totem Lodge and Shorncliffe would lose their jobs with no guarantee of reemployment. Staff at the privately-owned centre would receive significantly lower wages and no pension, with a resultant loss of millions of dollars to the local economy.

Under the terms of its contract with VCH, Trellis would be free to subcontract services or even flip the property as it has with two of its other facilities. As well, the immense contributions of the Health Care Auxiliary and the Hospice Society would come to an end, since as registered charities both agencies are prohibited from contributing goods or services to a private, for-profit corporation.

What’s more, all the long-term-care on the Sunshine Coast would thereafter be based in Gibsons, a 30-minute drive from the one hospital on the Coast. The extra travel to Gibsons would doubtless make it much more difficult for many family members on the upper half of the Coast to spend time with their loved ones in care.

From the beginning, the Silverstone project has been shrouded in secrecy. The decision to grant tentative approval for construction in Gibsons was also made behind closed doors, without advance notice to the public. We call on Gibsons council and VCH to begin a Coast-wide process of community consultation on the implications of approving a private, for-profit facility. As our highly successful petition campaign last year proved, many members of our community have a clear preference for public care. We believe it is their right to have a say in decisions so important to the physical, economic and social well-being of the Sunshine Coast

Our opposition to the VCH-Trellis contract is unchanged. Our goal is to defend quality, publicly-owned health care on the Sunshine Coast.

