Trellis/Silverstone: What Sechelt is saying now

Further to the recent announcement regarding an agreement between Trellis Seniors Services (Trellis) and the Town of Gibsons, the District wishes both parties success in developing that project. Trellis has advised the District that its application for a facility on Derby Road in Sechelt also remains active.

There is a continued need for the Coast’s communities to focus on the healthcare needs of our residents. It is Vancouver Coastal Health that has the mandate to meet those needs in ways that provide positive support for all and the authority to make the decision on where and how healthcare services are provided on the Sunshine Coast.

Preliminary discussion of Trellis’ Derby Road proposal, in the community and with the District, began early in 2016. The application was received November 8, 2016. It was forwarded to appropriate referral agencies and by mid-January, 2017, over 50 pages of comments were received.

Staff noted that there was concern in the community regarding the project, the proposed location and ‘the fit’ of both with Sechelt’s Official Community Plan (OCP). Staff recommended further community consultation on the application and on an OCP Plan Amendment to develop policies regarding long-term residential care. The recommendation was forwarded to Council’s Planning and Community Committee for review at the May 24 Committee Meeting. Council endorsed the Committee’s recommendations at its June 7 Regular Meeting.

Sechelt Council is committed to considering all applications brought before it employing proper public process, as was and will continue to be done in this case. The District of Sechelt will continue to focus on the democratic principles of open dialogue and transparent decision-making.

Council also appreciated receiving the June 7, 2017 letter outlining Trellis’ comments on its experiences working with the District. Despite increased development activity in our community and challenges maintaining a full complement of staff, the District’s Development Services Department continues to fulfill its mandate of advising Council on development applications. In the case of Trellis’ project, review and analysis of a complex application was brought forward for consideration within six months of receipt.

