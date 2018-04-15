Trudeau all talk 

(Addressed to MP Pamela Goldsmith-Jones and copied to the Local)

Pamela Goldsmith-Jones: Betrayal is now 100 per cent. Remember me saying that I literally plugged my nose when I put my ballot in the box for Justin? And that I hoped he would prove me wrong? I can’t believe the depth of his betrayal. He has gone from promising reconciliation, community approval of all projects, climate change leadership, to forcing a fossil fuel nightmare onto Canadians, from the KM Pipeline to creating loopholes for the tar sands (non) environmental assessment, to permitting BP to drill for oil off the shores of Nova Scotia. Trudeau = Harper, but much, much less honest.

You, Madam, are aiding and abetting this betrayal of your constituents. Town Hall meetings? So we could feel ‘heard’? What a travesty. How DARE you assist in this dishonesty, and this environmental destruction. Shame on you.

And while I am at it: Justin Trudeau says this government has done more than any other to improve and protect the environment. BS. Mulroney then Chretien did more. Tom McMillan did more. Even Lucien Bouchard did more. Justin Trudeau has done nothing of substance except talk the talk. And cry crocodile tears. Insulting.

Carole Rubin, Garden Bay