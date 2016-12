(Re: “Commie lies”, letters, the Local, Dec.22)

You are wrong, Gene Rotter. There is good reason to compare Donald Trump to Hitler. Hitler, too, was elected. A good orator, he could whip up a crowd into a mob, urging them to attack “different” people. Just as Trump did, urging a dissenter be attacked, saying “I have lawyers. I will defend you” (as seen on TV) and blaming all the country’s ills on certain people, like Mexicans, illegal immigrants.

Vera Kristiansen, Madeira Park