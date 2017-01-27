Trumping fear

I have talked to many people who are suffering serious anxiety watching events unfold in the USA. In my experience the best cure for this type of anxiety is action. We sometimes feel powerless when facing large global issues but we don’t need to. There are always things that we can do to advance our values and strengthen our democracy:

1. Get off the internet and join a community club. Talking to one another face to face is how we build community.

2. Support strong honest journalism. Use your wallet.

3. Look for politicians doing the right thing and send them a letter thanking them for supporting your values.

4. Join organizations like democracywatch.ca or human rights watch (hrw.org)

5. Be curious. Accept and listen to people with different points of view.

6. Reject fear.

Dave Chisholm, Sechelt