Two-day deluge brings flooding

An overflowing culvert closed Redroofs Rd. on the morning of Jan. 29, stranding this cube truck near Mintie Rd. in Halfmoon Bay. Two days of heavy, intermittent rain caused ditches and creeks to overflow in many locations. The extent of flooding at the bottom of Rat Portage Hill on Hwy. 101 was still restricting traffic on Jan. 30, even as the sun poked through. And the SCRD closed the road to Dakota Ridge at a bridge near kilometre 10. As for the truck in this picture, the driver apparently thought he could drive through the water, but didn’t make it. John McDonald photo