Uke aren’t kidding

Sunday, 21 May 2017
Posted by: The Local Weekly May 17, 2017

P 2 B hospice walk pic 2 ukeThe Beachcomber Ukelele Group had a rapt audience at Mission Point Park in Davis Bay May 7, where it provided entertainment at the Hike for Hospice. About 130 people turned out to hike, raising an impressive $57,000 for the SC Hospice Society. The society provides support for people at the end of their lives, and for their families.  Donna McMahon photo

