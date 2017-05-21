Uke aren’t kidding

The Beachcomber Ukelele Group had a rapt audience at Mission Point Park in Davis Bay May 7, where it provided entertainment at the Hike for Hospice. About 130 people turned out to hike, raising an impressive $57,000 for the SC Hospice Society. The society provides support for people at the end of their lives, and for their families. Donna McMahon photo
