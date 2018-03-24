Victim extracted from rolled vehicle

A car landed upside down in a ditch on Highway 101 near Mason Rd. March 16 after the east-bound car crossed the centre-line and collided with a large truck. The female driver was trapped in the car and had to be extracted by the Sechelt Volunteer Fire Department and ambulance crews. RCMP say she was not impaired, and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The two people in the truck were uninjured. Both vehicles had to be towed. Rolf Stefani photo
