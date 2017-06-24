Volunteers needed for Sechelt’s ‘Canada 150’ celebrations

With summer here, it’s a great time to celebrate our community and experience the many festivals and events taking place in Sechelt. You can connect with fellow residents and entertain visitors while taking part in the culture and fun of these many community events. Details on festivals and a complete list of summer events can be found in the online events calendar at suncoastarts.com

One thing that these events share is their dependence on the generosity and support of volunteers who contribute hundreds of hours, in many capacities, to bring the festivals to life. If you are looking for a way to contribute to your community, consider volunteering for this year’s Canada Day celebrations in downtown Sechelt.

Volunteers are needed to help make our Canada 150 celebrations fun for everyone and volunteering is a great way to connect with your community, meet new people, and share in the fun of Canada Day. Secondary students can also use volunteer hours at festivals towards their graduation transitions requirements. Volunteer registration for Sechelt’s Canada Day event is open online at secheltdowntown.com.

