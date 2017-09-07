Walk and win

I would like to extend a special thank you to all those who came out on the historical walks of Gibsons this summer, both in numbers and enthusiasm. To show my appreciation I will raffle off for free a hard copy of my dad’s book “The Gibsons Landing Story”. To qualify, just show up five minutes early so I can get everyone’s name and complete the walk.

The last walk for this summer will be Saturday, September 9 at Pioneer Park by the George Gibson statue, starting at 10am, and is by donation

There is a possibility of one or two other bonus surprises as well. I look forward to seeing you on the ninth.

Dale Peterson,

Gibsons