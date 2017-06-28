Walk into history

Would you like to wander back in time, to before the streets of Gibsons Landing were paved, to before car ferries, to a time when the herring ran so thick that your boat could float on them?

Participants will join local historian Dale Peterson as he leads “Historical Walking Tours of Gibsons Landing” thoughout the summer. Learn the purpose and location of the Squamish Nation village that was here for thousands of years, how and why George Gibson rowed ashore and what life was like from the late 1800s through to the 1960s. Find out about the Gibsons residents who went on to national prominence and the decisive issues of the day. More than one walking tour participant has said “I’ve lived here 30 years and there was so much I didn’t know about this town.”

These entertaining and educational walking tours are a great way for locals to get to know the roots from which the Town has grown, and for visitors to get a flavour for our history in a short time. Dale also loves hearing your stories from the past and answering your questions.

Upcoming walking tour dates are July 1 (Canada Day), July 16, July 22, July 23, plus more dates in August. For a full summer tour schedule, visit our Facebook page or our website: sunshinecoastmuseum.ca. Tours begin at 10am at the Gibsons Visitor Information Centre and last approximately 90 minutes. Tours go rain or shine. By donation, with a suggested contribution of $5 to $10 per person. Participants under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a guardian. For more info, call the museum: 604-886-8232.

