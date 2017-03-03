Waste reduction projects get funding

The Sunshine Coast Regional District (SCRD) has awarded a total of $3,690 to three waste reduction projects through the SCRD’s Waste Reduction Initiatives Program (WRIP).

The Waste Reduction Initiatives Program (WRIP) started in 2015 to provide funding to community groups, non-profit societies, registered charitable organizations and school groups for projects that contribute to waste reduction or that divert materials from the landfill.

In 2016, a total of five organizations submitted project proposals during the application period of Oct. 11 to Nov. 25.

Of the five submitted proposals, three organizations received funding: Gibsons Elementary School received $2,095 to set up a new recycling and composting program; Coast Canning Cooperative received $1,500 to expand the organization’s ability to accept local fruit donations and reduce food waste in the region; and the Gibsons Curling Club received $175 to set up a new recycling program for the club’s members and visitors.

“This program is a great opportunity for local organizations and school groups to develop and implement their own ideas related to waste reduction,” says Robyn Cooper, SCRD Manager, Solid Waste Services.

For information on the program, visit www.scrd.ca/wrip.

