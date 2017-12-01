Water, and hot air

“Politicians run out of hot air.” Sound ridiculous? No more ridiculous than “Sechelt runs out of tap water.” At the special District of Sechelt (DOS) council meeting I heard SCRD officials blame water rationing on “the drought”. The definition of drought is “a prolonged period of abnormally low rainfall, leading to a shortage of water “. Our annual rainfall has actually been increasing since 2012. In three of these years we have suffered under water rationing. We are running out of water during a deluge, not a drought.

Our problem is lack of storage, not drought. The SCRD has failed to fulfill its own mandate to provide adequate water storage. The SCRD’s 2011 25-year water plan has a goal of water rationing only for a “25-year drought” but they have resorted to rationing in three of the last four years, during a period of increasing annual rainfall.

Of course, they do not use the word “rationing”. They call it “active water management”.

Mayor Milne points the finger at the SCRD despite the fact our $25 million “state of the art” treatment plant does not return tertiary treatment water to the water supply system. The SCRD blames failure to enlarge Chapman Lake Reservoir on the provincial government needing to give permission. Mayor Milne said there is “a snowflake’s chance in hell” that an NDP/Green coalition will pass the required legislation to change Tetrahedron Provincial Park boundaries.

Providing drinking water is not rocket science. The Romans figured it out 2,000 years ago. The SCRD’s failure to duplicate their success is not due to rampant development (one-per-cent population growth per year) or drought. It is due to long-term incompetence on the part of the SCRD and DOS.

Less hot air, more water please.

Bruce Woodburn, Sandy Hook