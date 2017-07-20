Water restrictions move to Stage 2

Effective July 21, and until further notice, the Sunshine Coast Regional District (SCRD) has declared Stage 2 outdoor water use restrictions for all regional water customers. All those on the Pender Harbour systems remain at Stage 1 until further notice.

Outdoor water use restrictions are part of the region’s water conservation goal to reduce water consumption per person by 33 per cent by 2020. Restrictions help ensure that demand does not exceed the capacity of our water supply and distribution system and also ensures that there is always enough water for fire protection on the Coast.

Sprinklers, soaker hoses, irrigation systems and other watering devices can be used for outdoor watering according to the Stage 2 schedule below:

• For even addresses outdoor watering is allowed Thursday and Sunday from 7am to 9am.

• For odd addresses outdoor water use is allowed on Wednesday and Saturday from 7am to 9am.

Hand held hoses with shut-off devices can be used anytime for watering trees, shrubs, flowers or vegetables.

Hosing of sidewalks and driveways, windows or exterior building surfaces is not allowed except to pressure wash surfaces to prepare for paint, etc., or as required by law for safety.

Rain sensors are required on all irrigation systems to prevent watering in the rain.

Permits for watering beyond the allowable times in order to establish new lawns (seed or sod) will not be issued at Stage 2. New lawns should not be established during the summer season.

Visit www.scrd.ca/Sprinkling-Regulations for details on water use restrictions.

