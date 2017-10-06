Situation ‘severe:’ water restrictions hit Stage 4

Our water supply is at risk due to prolonged dry weather in the watershed. Effective immediately, and until further notice, the Sunshine Coast Regional District (SCRD) has declared Stage 4 outdoor water use restrictions for all regional water customers south of Pender Harbour. Visit the website below for further information regarding these restrictions and specific exceptions.

Stage 4 Outdoor Water Use Restrictions apply to all water users in the Chapman water supply area, including residential and commercial, with the exception of commercial food growers with farm status and water meters, and include a BAN ON ALL OUTDOOR TAP WATER USE. Under these drought conditions, water use priorities focus on water for human health, firefighting and environmental flows.

DO NOT:

Use tap water for any outdoor water use, this includes tap water through garden hoses, watering cans, irrigation systems or laid sprinklers

Fill swimming pools, hot tubs, wading pools, garden ponds and fountains

Wash driveways, sidewalks, vehicles, boats or other equipment

Use power washers

PLEASE DO:

Conserve water with every opportunity inside your home

In addition to water conservation measures, the SCRD has installed and tested an emergency backup system (siphon) to access additional water at Chapman Lake. The siphon is expected to be fully operational by October 3rd. It is further recognized in the SCRD’s Comprehensive Regional Water Plan that the water supply needs to be expanded and the SCRD has been working to move this plan forward.

Water conservation education and enforcement have increased. Avoid fines and protect your drinking water supply by eliminating all outdoor tap water use. To report infractions, contact the SCRD at 604-885-6806 or the Town of Gibsons 604-886-2274. Visit www.scrd.ca/Sprinkling-Regulations for details on water use restrictions.