Water-supply subject of special meeting

A special meeting of the SCRD’s infrastructure services committee has been scheduled for 9:30am on Thursday, March 1 to discuss the regional water supply.

The meeting follows a series of altercations between local governments over water. The District of Sechelt has expressed a lack of confidence in the SCRD’s regional water strategy, and has requested that “all reasonable and expeditious measures be taken to secure an expanded water supply on behalf of the District of Sechelt taxpayers and citizens.”

Among the issues under contention are whether the SCRD should proceed with a plan to increase the drawdown of Chapman Lake, and what alternate sources of water might be found. The Town of Gibsons has also expressed concern at the prospect that the SCRD might drill a well into the Gibsons aquifer.

The meeting will be held in the board room of the SCRD at 1975 Field Road, Sechelt.

Donna McMahon