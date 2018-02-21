‘Watershed moment’ for shíshálh

The shíshálh Nation applauds the commitment of Prime Minister Trudeau and the federal Government to work with Indigenous People to collaboratively develop a Recognition and Implementation of Indigenous Rights Framework based on the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People. The commitment to complete this work before the next federal election was a welcome one.

We commend Premier Horgan’s support for this announcement and commitment to work together in true partnership with Indigenous people to create a cross ministry framework to implement the United Nation’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People, Truth and Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action and the Tsilhqot’in decision.

“Our Nation has worked hard over the years to transform our relationship, often with unwilling partners. The new commitments of the federal and provincial governments finally creates the willingness and space for the great change that we need. This is a watershed moment.” said hiwus (Chief) Warren Paull.

