Weekly horoscope January 12 – 18

Horoscope for the Week:

As 2018 gets underway, a powerful line-up of planets in Capricorn is a significant sign of our times. Sun, Mercury, Venus, Saturn, and Pluto are featured in this gathering. Like a meeting for CEO’s only, all present are rather serious and controlling types. Mars and Jupiter in Scorpio meanwhile represent a pairing of another kind of power, call it private interests.

The synchronicity of this portrait can be recognized in the global economy and the rise of Bitcoin and other financial mediums rising to challenge a quiet revolution of monumental might that is and will affect us all

Finally, as of January 11th, Mercury cleared its retrograde shadow leading up to the 29th degree of Sagittarius and entered Capricorn shortly thereafter followed by the Moon on the 14th. On January 13 and 14th respectively, Venus then the Sun will form hard aspects to Uranus in Aries serving to give us all an extra push to act upon our goals, ambitions, and responsibilities.

2018 is off to an exciting start but brings with it a series of sobering realities. The first New Moon of the year will take place on January 16, in Capricorn and will serve to spur us into action.

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Circumstances are pushing you to exercise your executive. Your ambitions are flowing strongly and you want to get an early start. You are more fully aware that you simply cannot please all the people and you must draw clear lines. Returns for prior efforts are flowing in inspiring you to add to the list of your life goals.

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 21)

Seeing a bigger picture and doing something about it is a current theme for you. Your sights are set on the future. Financial considerations are highlighted. Investments of one kind or another are on your mind. Higher education is a distinct possibility. Whatever you do, you are determined to expand and increase your leverage.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 21)

Many deep and powerful changes are brewing. These are pushing you to make extra efforts including exercising faith. By month’s end, you will be more fully aware of these changes. In the short term, financial responsibilities such as taxes and/or wills and inheritances are likely areas of focus. Investigation and research are implied.

Cancer (Jun 22 – Jul 22)

Big changes on relationship fronts are featured now. These are linked to your employment status, career and social roles, in general. The stellium of planets in Capricorn indicate a theme of grit and grace in your dealings with others. Yet, you are likely to go the extra distance to ensure that you have made every effort to meet demands.

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 23)

Measurable changes in your daily routine, habits and lifestyle rhythms are underway. These are linked to your health and quality of life, in general. Whether by inspiration or necessity, you are digging deep and exercising more discipline than you might usually to achieve your goals. Making sacrifices feels easier than expected.

Virgo (Aug 24 – Sep 22)

Your creative powers are on the rise. Diversity is likely as you attend to a variety of fronts and projects. A learning curve is implied and circumstances are pushing you to be more disciplined than previously. Yet you remain determined to do it your way. This week’s New Moon will serve to activate your focus.

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

A good deal of energy and focus on the home front is likely now. The situation is likely to be sober and serious, perhaps even a character building ordeal. At best, you are able to take a mature and responsible approach. Repairs and renovations are possible scenarios. Financial interests and investments are featured.

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

You are in an industrious mood and are determined to get a lot done. This is an expansive time for you with Jupiter in your sign. Mars is also in your sign giving you the strength, courage and the resolve to take pioneering leads. There are indications that you need this extra boost to tackle the challenges you must overcome.

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

Paying extra close attention to the material realities of your life is in the spotlight. Taking stock of your assets is keeping you busy. Your self-esteem and sense of self-worth may also be under pressure. One way or another, you have some work to do. It can also be described as dues you must pay. These may be financial but they could come in the form of disciplined effort.

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

This is a powerful time for you. You are determined to forge ahead. Your focus is sharp and your ambitions are rising. Before the month is out and perhaps even within the week, you will begin to push your way into new territory. Yet, making full use of the influence of friends and the benefits of making friends, as opposed to enemies, is the wise guide to follow.

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 19)

Making some serious efforts behind the scenes for the sake of future dreams and goals is a central theme now. This will prove especially true for the next 2-3 weeks. In some respects, this represents a point of departure. Reaching for new skills and opportunities is likely and involves taking calculated risks such as writing proposals and applying for new jobs.

Pisces (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Identifying what makes you the individual you are is an important theme now. You want to break through and rise to new heights, but first, you have to determine what they are. You are willing to do what it takes yet may feel uncertain about your desired outcome. It could be described as something of a soul-searching process.