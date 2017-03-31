West Coast Log Homes partners with Disney World

West Coast Log Homes (WCLH) owner Andy Koberwitz is looking forward to the imminent opening of a special project built by his company in Florida. A restaurant and pool bar has already opened and twenty-six 1400 sq. ft. luxury cabins will follow soon at Walt Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, located at Disney World Resort in Florida.

WCLH won the contract, says Koberwitz, because of its distinctive style, and also because “not that many companies could build so many homes so fast.” An additional edge was that WCLH uses red cedar, an extraordinary wood with natural oils that preserve wood and inhibit insects. In Florida, red cedar is the only untreated wood permitting for buildings.

Logs for the Disney project were sourced from Vancouver Island, and cut into timbers by Terminal Forest Products, WCLH’s neighbour at Twin Creeks near Langdale. The WCLH team framed up the cabins in their yard, then disassembled them and shipped them to Florida. A crew from the Sunshine Coast trained American crews on how to assemble the cabins on location.

“Disney was very interested in connecting the story of where the wood came from with the cabins and the pool bar,” said Koberwitz. WCLH approached several local museums to source logging photographs from their archives. Prints of photos from the Campbell River Museum and Archives will soon hang in the Wilderness Lodge’s cabins and bar.

Disney World Resort in Florida is visited by over 52 million people annually. The property covers 110 sq.km. (larger than Paris), and includes 27 themed resort hotels, nine non–Disney hotels, four theme parks, and three golf courses.

“We are now in negotiations about building a larger hotel out of timbers,” said Koberwitz.

In the meantime, his company is busy with another large contract in the UK. The largest castle in Wales, Gwrych Castle, is being renovated as a luxury hotel and WCLH is creating a village of one hundred post-and-beam cabins to surround it. The project will require about 10,000 red cedar logs, all sourced from the Sunshine Coast.

Getting building permits for the cabins has been challenging, since the construction methods used are unfamiliar in Wales. A team from WCLH will travel to Wales this spring to train locals on assembling log buildings.

Andy Koberwitz founded West Coast Log Homes in 1999. His company has grown to employ 29 staff and contractors, creating uniquely beautiful cedar buildings that are shipped to four continents.

– Donna McMahon