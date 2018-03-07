What can we do about poverty?

Poverty impacts everyone in our communities. It impacts housing, food security, employment, business growth, child care, education and mental health. The poverty rate in BC is among the worst in Canada and the Sunshine Coast is facing the same challenges as other communities.

Knowing that poverty is a reality in our communities, what actions can we, as communities, take to improve people’s lives?

The BC government has committed to implementing a province-wide poverty-reduction program. To inform the plan, a free public dinner and discussion will be held March 15 at Roberts Creek Hall, 5-8pm.

Hosted by Sunshine Coast Community Services our local session is a collaborative effort with Habitat for Humanity Sunshine Coast, the Sechelt Chamber of Commerce, Open Door Group, and One Straw Society.

We want to know from you: What are the issues facing people living in poverty right now? What would help people out of poverty?

Please RSVP for this free event at Share-There.com or by calling 604-885-588.