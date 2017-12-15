Where thanks is due

Thanks for your coverage of the very successful Elves Telethon and the Crash the Coast boot drive.

When you mentioned the commitment made to the boot drive by the firefighters, unfortunately several other emergency volunteers were left out. I would like to extend that thank you to the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue groups from Halfmoon Bay and Gibsons, along with the Sunshine Coast Ground Search and Rescue group. Along with the firefighters from Gibsons, Robert’s Creek, Sechelt and Egmont, these community volunteers gave up their Saturday to stand out in the rain and collect funds for the people who need a little extra help.

They all deserve our recognition, and our thanks.

Steve Sleep, Coast TV Crash the Coast organizer