(Addressed to Health Minister Adrian Dix and copied to the Local)

Apparently you consider the loss of thousands of hours of auxiliary and hospice volunteer time of no consequence. These volunteer organizations provide end of life comfort and a variety of activities for long term care residents. The hospital auxiliary raises hundreds of thousands of dollars annually, much of which is used for the purchase of specialized equipment. They are not permitted to donate time, equipment or money to a private, for-profit organization. It also appears that you were unmoved by a petition containing 10,000 opposition signatures.

You insist that this is the best deal that could be made. Clearly, the message from this constituency is that the deal struck between Vancouver Coastal Health and Trellis Inc. almost two years ago is still hotly contested, widely unpopular and wholly unacceptable.

Wendy Hunt, Chair

Protect Public Health Care – Sunshine Coast