Wildlife feeding bylaw sought

Adrian Nelson, wildlife conflict manager for the Association for the Protection of Fur-Bearing Animals (The Fur-Bearers), is a busy man. He provides education and resources to prevent wildlife conflict across the country.

“We say we do wildlife management but mostly what we do is people management,” said Nelson in a phone interview. He explained that garbage and other attractants are usually the problem when conflicts occur.

Nelson appeared before Gibsons Council on Feb. 6 at the request of some local citizens who were concerned about the number of bears killed in Gibsons last summer. In the summer of 2017, residents made 214 calls to the Conservation Officer Service, of which 148 were related to black bears. Six bears were destroyed.

Nelson recommended that the Town consider passing a wildlife feeding bylaw that would include penalties for activities such as leaving garbage out overnight. Nelson said that other municipalities are passing these bylaws, and that the BC SPCA has created a sample bylaw to work from.

While wildlife problems should be reported to the BC Conservation Officer Service, Nelson said that the service is “poorly funded and short on staff.” The Fur-Bearers is a Vancouver-based wildlife advocacy group that works with conservation officers and municipalities to launch education campaigns in high conflict areas, sometimes going door to door through neighbourhoods to give out information. The organization also has online resources, including webinars.

Founded in 1953, the Fur-Bearers was initially focused on campaigning against leg-hold traps. However, as trapping declined and much of the fashion industry started sourcing their fur from fur farms, the Fur-Bearers shifted their focus to non-lethal solutions to human/wildlife conflict.

“We would like to see some more changes, especially around younger bears,” said Nelson. “We find that young cubs often don’t get the chance of rehabilitation that we think they probably should. A lot of young cubs are destroyed because their mother has become habituated [to garbage] or put down.”

Nelson notes that there are three facilities in BC that can rehabilitate bear cubs, but says that convincing authorities to send the animals there is not easy. “We’ve had cases where a facility has said they will take bear, but it’s destroyed anyway,” said Nelson.

Wildlife conflicts vary considerably from year to year and Nelson says nobody knows why. Are bear populations on the rise, or are bears being driven out of their usual territories? No studies have been done, so “it’s a bit of a guessing game.”

Gibsons council has not yet taken any action on the wildlife bylaw proposal.

Donna McMahon