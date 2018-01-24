Wind knocks down trees, kicks up surf

The wind storm that blew across the Sunshine Coast Sunday morning, Jan.21, brought down a tree that totalled a pickup truck belonging to Coast Line Power Sports. The 2008 Ford F150 had been stored at the home of an employee in Wilson Creek, and was not licenced at the time. Fortunately, the shop sells chain saws, so getting the log off the truck was not a problem. The wind caused sporadic damage and power outages across the southern BC coast. Bob Frizzell photo

The wind, meanwhile provided recreation for these surfers, right, at Chaster Beach just outside Gibsons. The wind, on Sunday morning Jan.21, gusted up to 90 kilometres per hour in Howe Sound. Donna McMahon photo