Winter is coming

(Addressed to Gibsons council and copied to the Local.)

Going on six months ago the Gibsons District Energy Utility Company (that is our Town-owned geothermal heat supplier) started to breakdown. At a Town information meeting on Feb. 15 when the system was in “complete breakdown” we were told the Town found out “what they didn’t know about what they didn’t know”. We were promised that you would hire a geothermal engineer, a report was forthcoming and you would keep us up to date. Three months later we haven’t heard that you have the solution that we were promised would be in place by October.

When you, as the managers running this utility company that we are forced by you to use, are finalizing “The Fix”, I am only asking that it be to the same high level of service and customer care that the managers of Fortis Gas and BC Hydro provide to you so your families can have safe, reliable, comfortable heat this winter.

David Hayward, Gibsons