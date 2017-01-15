(Re: editorial, the Local, Jan.5)

David Suzuki’s editorial opinion in support of unlimited fishing rights being granted to coastal indigenous communities was interesting but uninformed.

He starts with the statement that, “since European contact, it’s (fishing) been all but eliminated as an economic development opportunity for them”.

There is no other industry in Canada where Native people have participated so successfully than the commercial fishery of British Columbia. Native people participate at a rate exceeding ten times their population. A little research would have shown that Natives take about 30 per cent of the total salmon and herring catches although they comprise less than three per cent of the population. Mr. Suzuki’s statement that the federal government should, “address historic injustices, such as in commercial fishing practices”, lumps historic injustices with fishing practices and this statement is misleading either by intent or through ignorance.

In June, 1992 the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) implemented a program called the Aboriginal Fisheries Strategy (AFS). Its purpose was to increase economic opportunity in Canadian Fisheries for Aboriginal people. This program transferred the responsibilities of the DFO to the Native bands and allowed them to determine who could fish, allocating how many fish could be caught, verifying these catches and closing the fishery when the allocation is reached, enforcing opening/closures, licensing, and catch reporting and other regulations. More than 150 agreements worth over $15 million were signed with various aboriginal organizations in that year. In the first year after this agreement, the DFO confirmed critical salmon shortfalls were discovered in virtually every river, creek and stream covered by the AFS agreement. Following years were no better.

Mr. Suzuki’s statement that restoring the rights of Indigenous peoples to fish for a living is without merit. It is time to get rid of this race based legislation and work together as Canadians.

Gordon Bader, Sechelt